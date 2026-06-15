MBA era is over! Why India's CEA says AI-proof skills and not degrees will shape careers

India's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), V. Anantha Nageswaran, has called on young Indians to reassess traditional ideas about education and employment, warning that degrees alone may no longer be enough to secure long-term career success.

Speaking on an ANI podcast, Nageswaran said many students continue to follow a predictable educational path—completing graduation, pursuing higher studies or preparing for competitive examinations such as UPSC—without fully considering whether those qualifications will translate into sustainable employment opportunities in the future.

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According to the CEA, the changing nature of work and advances in technology require a different approach, one that places greater emphasis on practical skills, human capabilities and adaptability.

Why The CEA Says The 'MBA Era' Is Over During the conversation, Nageswaran reflected on advice he has given not only to his own children but also to the children of friends.

He argued that India has historically placed greater value on academic credentials while overlooking vocational professions and skilled trades.

Countries such as Switzerland, Germany, Japan, South Korea and China, he said, have traditionally shown greater respect for occupations involving practical skills.

"The globalising world gave a certain advantage to software, computer science and MBA education, but that era is over," Nageswaran said.

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Rather than relying solely on conventional professional degrees, he suggested that young people should focus on developing skills that remain valuable even as technology transforms industries.

Trade Skills Could Become More Valuable Nageswaran pointed to professions such as welding, plumbing, carpentry and electrical work as examples of occupations that deserve greater recognition.

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He argued that these fields often provide practical expertise that cannot easily be automated or outsourced.

The CEA's comments come amid growing discussions worldwide about how artificial intelligence and automation may reshape employment across sectors.

According to him, future opportunities may increasingly favour occupations that combine technical skills with human judgement and hands-on experience.

The Jobs AI Cannot Easily Replace To illustrate his argument, Nageswaran recounted a conversation with a young chef who felt discouraged after comparing his career progress with that of friends working in other professions.

The economist said he advised the chef not to measure success through social media comparisons.

"You have learnt a skill that technology cannot easily replicate," he said.

According to Nageswaran, careers involving personal interaction, creativity and human presence may become even more valuable in the years ahead.

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He specifically highlighted counselling, caregiving and hospitality as sectors where human judgement and emotional intelligence are likely to remain important despite advances in technology.

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The broader message, he suggested, is that employability in the future may depend less on formal qualifications alone and more on the ability to provide value that machines cannot easily replace.

Why Health Matters As Much As Education Beyond education and career choices, Nageswaran also emphasised the importance of physical and mental well-being.

He said discussions about India's future often focus on whether the country will become old before it becomes rich. However, he believes a different concern deserves more attention.

According to the CEA, India must consider whether it is becoming unhealthy before it becomes prosperous.

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Referring to findings from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), he noted that obesity rates have risen across income groups despite improvements in several other health indicators.

Sedentary lifestyles, insufficient physical activity and late-night eating habits are among the factors contributing to this trend, he said.

Economic Growth Needs Healthy Citizens Nageswaran argued that economic progress cannot be measured solely through technology adoption, infrastructure development or GDP growth.

A productive workforce, he said, depends on citizens who are physically and mentally healthy.

According to him, health and employability are closely linked, with well-being influencing productivity, earning potential and long-term career success.

As India seeks to create opportunities for its large young population, he suggested that investing in health may be just as important as investing in education.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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