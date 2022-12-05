“A bright girl from a family of advocates managed to follow her dreams and accomplish her life goals. This was made possible by her determination to succeed in greater endeavours with the support from her family and guidance at GIM. She has worked with an international bank as a software development engineer in Pune before joining GIM. She completed her engineering in computer science from a college in Chhattisgarh, where she lives with her family," the institute said in a release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}