MBBS, BDS seats to be reserved for children of Covid warriors under central pool

Reminding everyone that the definition of Covid Warrior has been laid down by Government of India while announcing the insurance package of ₹50 lakh for them, the Minister said, “Covid Warriors are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of Central/ States/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for Covid19 related responsibilities are all included." He added that the State/UT Government will certify the eligibility for this category.