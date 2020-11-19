MBBS courses: Kerala to move Supreme Court against high fee structure

The fee regulatory committee had fixed the fee ranging from ₹6.32 lakh to ₹7. 65 lakh for MBBS courses in various self-financing colleges for the academic year. But some of the self-financing medical colleges are demanding fees of more than ₹20 lakh. In the backdrop, the government is moving to Supreme Court against the exorbitant fee that according to Health Department will make higher studies difficult for students.