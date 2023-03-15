MBBS degree from abroad? Check the list to start practising in India

In a bid to provide quality healthcare to the citizens, the government has decided to introduce some changes for the students who get their medical degrees from other countries. India has a doctor-population ratio of 1:1456 as compared with the WHO standards of 1:1000 as of 2019. In addition, there is a huge skew in the distribution of doctors working in the Urban and Rural areas with the urban-to-rural doctor density ratio being 3.8:1. Consequently, most of our rural and poor population is denied good quality care leaving them in the clutches of quacks.

