MBBS, engineering quota: Odisha forms panel for reservation of govt school students1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 04:44 PM IST
- The proposals were approved by the cabinet in a meeting via video conferencing chaired by state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
The Government of Odisha has constituted a "high power" committee to make "necessary" recommendations regarding reservation for students of state-run high schools in engineering and medical courses, according to an official release.
This comes after the state cabinet last year in December had proposed reservation for students who passed from government schools for admissions into various medical and engineering colleges.
The proposals were approved by the cabinet in a meeting via video conferencing chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Dr Justice AK Mishra, born in Jaipur in 1958 and a retired judge of Odisha High Court, will head the committee He has earlier been director of Odisha Judicial Academy, Special Judge CBI, and Registrar General Odisha High Court.
The Chief Minister's Office wrote on Twitter, "Odisha Govt has constituted a High Power Committee for making necessary recommendations regarding reservation of seats for students of Govt High Schools in Engineering & Medical courses. The Committee will be headed by retired Judge of Orissa High Court Dr. Justice A.K. Mishra."
Other Members of the said committee are --- Prof Ashok Kumar Das Former Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University and Former Head of the Laser and Plasma Technology Division at BARC, Vice-Chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council - Member, Prof (Dr) CBK Mohanty, Director, Medical Education and Training, Odisha - Member, BS Poonia, IAS, Chairman, Council of High Secondary Education, Odisha - Member, G Reghu, IAS, Director, Technical Education and Training, Odisha - Member and Dr AK Nayak, OAS, Joint Secretary to Government, SD&TE Department - Member Convenor.
