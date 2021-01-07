Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >MBBS, engineering quota: Odisha forms panel for reservation of govt school students
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visits the Baramunda Bus terminal to review its renovation work, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI10-12-2020_000235A)

MBBS, engineering quota: Odisha forms panel for reservation of govt school students

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The proposals were approved by the cabinet in a meeting via video conferencing chaired by state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

The Government of Odisha has constituted a "high power" committee to make "necessary" recommendations regarding reservation for students of state-run high schools in engineering and medical courses, according to an official release.

The Government of Odisha has constituted a "high power" committee to make "necessary" recommendations regarding reservation for students of state-run high schools in engineering and medical courses, according to an official release.

This comes after the state cabinet last year in December had proposed reservation for students who passed from government schools for admissions into various medical and engineering colleges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

High supply, low demand may spoil next spectrum auction

2 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Economic activity sustains momentum in November: Motilal Oswal

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST

Parking discontinued due to 'very less' earning at half of Noida Metro stations

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST

How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm US Capitol

8 min read . 04:51 PM IST

This comes after the state cabinet last year in December had proposed reservation for students who passed from government schools for admissions into various medical and engineering colleges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

High supply, low demand may spoil next spectrum auction

2 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Economic activity sustains momentum in November: Motilal Oswal

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST

Parking discontinued due to 'very less' earning at half of Noida Metro stations

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST

How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm US Capitol

8 min read . 04:51 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

The proposals were approved by the cabinet in a meeting via video conferencing chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Dr Justice AK Mishra, born in Jaipur in 1958 and a retired judge of Odisha High Court, will head the committee He has earlier been director of Odisha Judicial Academy, Special Judge CBI, and Registrar General Odisha High Court.

The Chief Minister's Office wrote on Twitter, "Odisha Govt has constituted a High Power Committee for making necessary recommendations regarding reservation of seats for students of Govt High Schools in Engineering & Medical courses. The Committee will be headed by retired Judge of Orissa High Court Dr. Justice A.K. Mishra."

Other Members of the said committee are --- Prof Ashok Kumar Das Former Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University and Former Head of the Laser and Plasma Technology Division at BARC, Vice-Chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council - Member, Prof (Dr) CBK Mohanty, Director, Medical Education and Training, Odisha - Member, BS Poonia, IAS, Chairman, Council of High Secondary Education, Odisha - Member, G Reghu, IAS, Director, Technical Education and Training, Odisha - Member and Dr AK Nayak, OAS, Joint Secretary to Government, SD&TE Department - Member Convenor.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.