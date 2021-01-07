The Government of Odisha has constituted a "high power" committee to make "necessary" recommendations regarding reservation for students of state-run high schools in engineering and medical courses, according to an official release.

The proposals were approved by the cabinet in a meeting via video conferencing chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Dr Justice AK Mishra, born in Jaipur in 1958 and a retired judge of Odisha High Court, will head the committee He has earlier been director of Odisha Judicial Academy, Special Judge CBI, and Registrar General Odisha High Court.

The Chief Minister's Office wrote on Twitter, "Odisha Govt has constituted a High Power Committee for making necessary recommendations regarding reservation of seats for students of Govt High Schools in Engineering & Medical courses. The Committee will be headed by retired Judge of Orissa High Court Dr. Justice A.K. Mishra."

Other Members of the said committee are --- Prof Ashok Kumar Das Former Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University and Former Head of the Laser and Plasma Technology Division at BARC, Vice-Chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council - Member, Prof (Dr) CBK Mohanty, Director, Medical Education and Training, Odisha - Member, BS Poonia, IAS, Chairman, Council of High Secondary Education, Odisha - Member, G Reghu, IAS, Director, Technical Education and Training, Odisha - Member and Dr AK Nayak, OAS, Joint Secretary to Government, SD&TE Department - Member Convenor.