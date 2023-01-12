MBBS internship cut-off date has been extended till June 30 and Centre is likely to make an announcement regarding the same soon, a source close to the development informed PTI on Thursday. Presently, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship is March 31, 2023.

This comes after Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities urged the Union Health Ministry to look into the matter.

Now, the students and their guardians are also requesting the Centre to postpone the NEET PG examination dates considering the internship completion date has been extended. Presently, the NEET PG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled for March 5.

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) had also sought extension of the MBBS internship cut-off date, saying the current decision has far reaching consequences.

"This unfortunate decision has rendered a majority of current interns across the country ineligible thereby wiping out competition and leaving a multitude of others in a state of uncertainty," FORDA had said in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"This is especially devastating for interns in states such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and many others who have been altogether disqualified under this new rule as most of the states currently have interns who will attain their completion after the aforementioned date," the letter further said.

FORDA also said that this unexpected implementation has the potential to engender a plethora of mental agony and unrest amongst the students who are already discomposed and frazzled by the already significant delays and challenges afflicting medical education in India.