MBBS internship cut-off date extended for 3 months. Check details here1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 08:00 PM IST
For long, IMA, student union bodies, prospective candidates have been urging the Centre to look into the matter.
MBBS internship cut-off date has been extended till June 30 and Centre is likely to make an announcement regarding the same soon, a source close to the development informed PTI on Thursday. Presently, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship is March 31, 2023.