OPEN APP
Home >News >India >MBBS seats: 2 arrested for cheating NEET aspirants of 5 crore
Photo ANI
Photo ANI

MBBS seats: 2 arrested for cheating NEET aspirants of 5 crore

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 12:49 PM IST ANI

The two accused arrested from Mumbai, had cheated multiple people in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

Indore Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people for allegedly cheating National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants of 5 crore on the promise of securing them MBBS seats, a police official said on Sunday.

As per Manish Khatri, Superintendent of Police, STF, the two accused arrested from Mumbai, had cheated multiple people in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Working from home blurs the line between work and personal life, which stresses out employees, finds a new study. Photo: iStockphoto

WFH linked to better mental health but worse relationship with colleagues

3 min read . 01:32 PM IST
A researcher at Aalborg University uses a pipette device to screen and analyze all positive Danish coronavirus samples for the virus variant cluster B117 from the United Kingdom.

UK steps up mass vaccination drive, 140 people inoculated per minute on average, says minister

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
File photo. Twitter and Facebook logo.

WhatsApp privacy concerns to be discussed in Parliamentary panel's meeting with FB, Twitter officials

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
Frontline workers waiting for their turn for the first dose of Covishield vaccine during the vaccination drive

Covid vaccination: 50% turnout in 2 days, experts say pace to pick up next week

2 min read . 01:07 PM IST

"One Ajay Kumar Jain filed a complaint in January 2018 that the two accused had cheated him of 19,70,000 under the guise of securing a seat for his daughter in a government medical college. We had filed a complaint and the investigation was on. We received information that the accused were in Mumbai and sent a unit there to arrest them. Both the accused have been arrested," he said.

Also Read | Churn in India’s internet economy

The SP said that during the course of the investigation, one more person lodged a complaint against the same accused whom he allegedly cheated of 13 lakh.

"They have also cheated people in Rajasthan. Prima facie, it seems that they have cheated people of around 5 crore. We have taken them into custody and are investigating the case. They had one more accomplice whom we were searching for and found that he's serving a sentence in a Punjab jail in another case. We are also trying to take him on remand," Khatri added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout