MBBS seats: 2 arrested for cheating NEET aspirants of 5 crore
Photo ANI

MBBS seats: 2 arrested for cheating NEET aspirants of 5 crore

1 min read . 12:49 PM IST ANI

The two accused arrested from Mumbai, had cheated multiple people in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

Indore Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people for allegedly cheating National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants of 5 crore on the promise of securing them MBBS seats, a police official said on Sunday.

Indore Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people for allegedly cheating National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants of 5 crore on the promise of securing them MBBS seats, a police official said on Sunday.

As per Manish Khatri, Superintendent of Police, STF, the two accused arrested from Mumbai, had cheated multiple people in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

As per Manish Khatri, Superintendent of Police, STF, the two accused arrested from Mumbai, had cheated multiple people in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"One Ajay Kumar Jain filed a complaint in January 2018 that the two accused had cheated him of 19,70,000 under the guise of securing a seat for his daughter in a government medical college. We had filed a complaint and the investigation was on. We received information that the accused were in Mumbai and sent a unit there to arrest them. Both the accused have been arrested," he said.

The SP said that during the course of the investigation, one more person lodged a complaint against the same accused whom he allegedly cheated of 13 lakh.

"They have also cheated people in Rajasthan. Prima facie, it seems that they have cheated people of around 5 crore. We have taken them into custody and are investigating the case. They had one more accomplice whom we were searching for and found that he's serving a sentence in a Punjab jail in another case. We are also trying to take him on remand," Khatri added.

