r A 20-year-old medical student in Kolkata was discovered dead in her hospital quarters on on Friday. The second-year pupil at RG Kar Medical College was found hanging from the ceiling after her mother sounded the alarm. The police suspect that she might have been suffering from depression.

Ivy Prasad had been alone in her room on Friday night when her mother — also a doctor there — made several attempts to reach her by phone. She had eventually grown suspicious and rushed to the Kamarhati ESI Hospital quarters where her daughter was staying.

“Despite repeated calls, there was no response from her. Eventually, her mother broke open the door and found her hanging. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead,” senior police officer of the Barrackpore Commissionerate told Times of India.

‘No suicide note found’ The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but declared dead upon arrival. No suicide note was found but the police suspect that Prasad may have been suffering from depression.

The police have filed a case of 'unnatural death' and investigation remains underway. The Kamarhati Police have also sent her body for post-mortem at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital.

RG Kar back in focus The incident comes amid continued scrutiny of RG Kar Hospital following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in 2024. A Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted and sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment on January 20 for carrying out the heinous crime. The decision has sparked uproar — especially among doctors and medical workers — with many calling for the death penalty.

Many have also sought a re-investigation into the matter amid continued concern about the manner in which the probe was conducted. Others including the parents of the victim insist that there had been several other perpetrators (beyond Sanjay Roy) who have gone unpunished.