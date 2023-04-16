Digital mission in MBBS curriculum amid data privacy concerns

“National Medical Commission is the medical education regulator, and they are brainstorming on how to take this initiative forward. However, the initiative is at the very initial stage. In fact, the NHA has communicated to the National Medical Commission discussing the issue. The idea is that digital health is going to be an important thing in medical education and doctors should be aware of it. Therefore, the plan is to include curriculum on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in medical education which should include privacy, technology etc.," said an official aware of the matter.