MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Date announced, check timing, direct link here1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:39 PM IST
The candidates who appeared for the Class 12th exams can check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the board or the direct link given below
The Class 12th result of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be announced on Tuesday, i.e. 9 May. The candidates who appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC Exams 2023 can check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the board or the direct link given below.
