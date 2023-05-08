The Class 12th result of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be announced on Tuesday, i.e. 9 May. The candidates who appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC Exams 2023 can check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the board or the direct link given below.

The MBOSE said that the results for three streams (Science, Commerce, and Vocational) will be announced together and the candidates can check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 by visiting the official websites of the board- megresults.nic.in, meghalaya.shiksha. The candidates have to use details like roll number and date of birth to check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023.

“The Result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours. The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in" the official notice said.

MBOSE conducted the examinations for Class 12th from 15 March to 30 March this year through exam centers located at various places across the states. The board said that for more details, the candidates can visit the official website of MBOSE.

How to check your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023:

1. Visit the official websites of MBOSE - megresults.nic.in, meghalaya.shiksha

2. Click on the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 link flashing on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc.

4. Check your subject-wise marks on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference