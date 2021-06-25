MCA allows businesses to hold shareholder meetings virtually till Dec end

Under this framework, businesses have to offer facility fo participation of at least 1,000 shareholders on a first-come-first-served basis. In the case of major shareholders having a 2% stake or more, institutional investors, key managerial persons, auditors, and chairpersons of key committees of the board of directors, the first come first serve principle is not applicable. Businesses also have to maintain a recorded transcript of such meetings and in the case of public companies, it has to be made public too. Also, there should be a facility for simultaneous two-way communication.

