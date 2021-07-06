New Delhi: The corporate affairs ministry has broadened a list of statutory filings to be made by companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) which are eligible for a waiver of additional fee, otherwise charged for delays.

Accordingly, 55 statutory filings, to be made by businesses between 1 April and end of July, can be filed by end of August without additional fee. In case of two other filings related to reporting of creation of a lien or charge on the assets of the business, the April-July period will be excluded from the calculation of time otherwise allowed under law, according to two separate announcements from the ministry posted on its website.

This is an expansion of the relief in terms of the period of additional fee waiver and the extent of filings covered by the relief first announced in May. The relief was originally granted for 10 filing requirements, which was subsequently expanded to 23 in the same month.

The latest decision to further widen the scope of the relief is in the wake of requests from the industry for an extension. The government has granted extra time for various statutory filing requirements under income tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) too in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, which has affected manpower availability for many businesses, especially the smaller ones.

Small units have been asking for relief on various statutory requirements at least until December while they nurse their business back to health. The government last month announced an economic package for building new healthcare facilities, reviving tourism, boosting exports and encouraging job creation.

The filing requirements eligible for additional fee waiver cover the entire gamut of statutory reporting to registrars of companies (RoC) for which specified forms have been issued by the ministry. These include reporting to the RoC of appointment of auditor, change in registered office, half-yearly return of Nidhi companies, annual return of a foreign company, return of dormant companies, conversion of public company into private company or private company into public company, statement of shares and unclaimed or unpaid dividend not transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) and filing of financial statement and other documents, including of non-bank lenders.

