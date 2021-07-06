MCA broadens list of filings eligible for fee waiver

Accordingly, 55 statutory filings, to be made by businesses between 1 April and end of July, can be filed by end of August without additional fee. In case of two other filings related to reporting of creation of a lien or charge on the assets of the business, the April-July period will be excluded from the calculation of time otherwise allowed under law, according to two separate announcements from the ministry posted on its website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}