MCA broadens list of tasks eligible for late fee waiver

NEW DELHI: The ministry of corporate affairs has broadened a list of compliance obligations of businesses for which more time and waiver of additional fee have been granted as relief during the pandemic.

Accordingly, the compliance relief is now available to 23 statutory reporting requirements as against the 10 specified earlier. The ministry on its website on Tuesday said businesses could plan their filings accordingly. The idea is to give time till end of July for statutory reporting obligations that are due between 1 April and end of May without any additional fee.

The benefit is now available on a host of reporting obligations. This includes reporting of Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) agreement changes, resignation of directors, resolutions, commencement of business, reconciliation of share capital audit report and filing of consolidated financial statements and other documents to the registrar by non-bank financing companies. The relief is also available on obligations of filing annual returns and report on annual general meetings to the registrar, as per the list brought out by the ministry.

In the case of requirements about reporting of creation or modification of a charge or lien on the assets of the business, the period between 1 April till end of May is excluded from the calculation of time otherwise allowed under law.

The other requirements for which extra time without additional fee is available as per the earlier list include certain statutory filings and the compulsory disclosure of various corporate developments to the registrar of companies. These include, auditor appointment, change in registered office, return filing of Nidhi company for the half year ended, annual return filing of a foreign company, return filing of dormant companies and conversion of public company into a private company or vice versa.

The idea is to help businesses which are currently facing lockdown like situation in many parts of the country and are affected by shortage of manpower. Recently, the government gave relief on certain filing requirements related to income tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well.

