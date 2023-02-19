MCA drops RoC approval for most corporate actions
The ministry of corporate affairs has simplified the process for corporate reporting, eliminating the need for approval by Registrars of Companies (RoCs) in most cases and allowing companies to fulfil their reporting obligations with an online acknowledgement,
NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs has simplified the process for corporate reporting, eliminating the need for approval by Registrars of Companies (RoCs) in most cases and allowing companies to fulfil their reporting obligations with an online acknowledgement, two people informed about the development said.
