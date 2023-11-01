News
MCA greenlights direct foreign listing for select unlisted companies
Summary
- Allowing direct listing in select foreign markets will enable new-age companies with disruptive business models to raise capital abroad if they feel domestic investors are taking time to develop an interest in them or have limited risk appetite
New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has allowed certain unlisted companies to directly list on a foreign stock exchange with effect from 30 October, showed an official order.
