MCA may share data to reduce number of insolvency cases
The NFRA is a legal watchdog for the auditing profession. It is responsible for setting accounting standards and improving the quality and consistency of financial statements.
New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs is weighing sharing data with bodies such as the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to help prevent defaults and reduce the number of cases going into insolvency.
