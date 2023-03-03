MCA may share data to reduce number of insolvency cases

“We have a lot of data and there’s data with other bodies such as NFRA, IBBI, which is sitting in silos. Our intent is that the data sets speak to each other so any agency has a comprehensive view of a company at any given time. We want to start with the MCA data," a senior official said, asking not to be named as the discussions were just beginning. He added that entities such as the NCLT could also use the data on a case-by-case basis when they want to look into a company for any particular case. “We have that ability and we can provide the data with ease," he said.

