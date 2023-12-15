News
MCA preps stage for virtual hearings
Summary
- The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is set to roll out e-adjudication on its statutory filing portal by March
NEW DELHI : Soon, corporate lawyers and executives will no longer have to turn up at company registrar offices for case hearings, with the government preparing the ground for virtual hearings on its MCA21 portal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more