MCA preps stage for virtual hearings

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is set to roll out e-adjudication on its statutory filing portal by March, two people familiar with the development said, drawing comfort from the record number of return filings this year. Once it is launched, all proceedings by the registrars of companies (RoCs) related to company law breaches and defaults will be conducted entirely online. “That will include online hearings. This will be rolled out before end of this fiscal year," said one of the two people cited above, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

