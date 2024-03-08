MCA raises thresholds for merger regulation

In the case of businesses with cross-border presence, the threshold since 2016 has been aggregate assets of $1 billion, out of which at least ₹1,000 crore of assets should be in India or combined sales of $3 billion, out of which at least ₹3,000 crore should be from India. This has been raised to $1.25 billion assets, out of which at least ₹1,250 crore should be in India or $3.75 billion in turnover for all the parties in the transaction together, out of which ₹3,750 crore should be from India.