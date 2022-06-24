MCA reworks rules for winding up businesses3 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 11:49 PM IST
It is to give firms a chance to make a case for exit through electronic filing
It is to give firms a chance to make a case for exit through electronic filing
Listen to this article
The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has revised the rules on voluntary winding up of companies to give additional opportunities to companies for making the case for an exit through electronic filing after the initial request.