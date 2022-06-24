MCA reworks rules for winding up businesses

Voluntary winding up offers an opportunity for companies with little economic activity to down their shutters outside the IBC process. This is vital for the industry as many entrepreneurs remain unable to commence business operations for various economic reasons after incorporating a company. This is separate from the regulator striking off the name of the company from the register for defaulting on filing annual returns for two consecutive years. At present, around 40,000 companies are being removed from the official database this way. Companies that do not commence operations after incorporation have the option to seek ‘dormant status’ to avoid getting struck off by the regulator.