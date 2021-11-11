MCA reviews norms on disqualification of directors of erring companies

New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs is working on lifting the red flag on directors who completed a five-year disqualification for the defaults of the companies they were part of.

The ministry said it had flagged the director identification numbers (DINs)—the number that is used for a host of regulatory purposes under the Companies Act—of professionals found to be disqualified for a period of five years.

The DINs were flagged under a section of the Companies Act which specifies certain defaults by companies for which the directors are held responsible. Now, an exercise is on to lift the red flag on the DINs of eligible directors after the completion of the disqualification period.

“This is for the information of all the concerned that DINs eligible to be de-flagged on expiry of the period of disqualification are in the process of verification. Necessary action shall be taken shortly," the ministry said in an announcement.

Companies Act disqualifies directors for five years if they are part of a company that defaulted on filing financial statements or annual returns for three years, or has failed to repay the deposits accepted by it or pay interest on it.

The disqualification also covers directors of companies that defaulted on redeeming any debentures on the due date or pay interest due on it or pay any dividend declared. These directors cannot be re-appointed as a director of that company or in any other company for five years from the date of the default.

Lifting the red flag is expected to enable these professionals to take up fresh assignments. Directors on the boards of companies have a host of responsibilities which include protecting the interests of minority shareholders and lenders.

