MCA secretary Rajesh Verma given additional charge of financial services secretary

Rajesh Verma is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre.
1 min read . 31 Jan 2022 Livemint

  • The decision came after the current Financial Services Secretary, Debasish Panda, did not get an extension of his tenure

NEW DELHI : Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Secretary Rajesh Verma has been given the additional charge of the Financial Services Secretary, the department of personnel and training said in an official statement on Monday.

The decision came after the current Financial Services Secretary, Debasish Panda, did not get an extension of his tenure. Panda’s term was due to end today, just a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget.

Rajesh Verma’s name for additional charge as DFS secretary was cleared by the Appointments  Committee of Cabinet late on Monday evening.  

“The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Financial Services to Shri Rajesh Verma, lAS (OR:1987), Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the official order read.

Rajesh Verma, who has been given the additional charges today, is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre. Verma was appointed as MCA Secretary in April 2020. Debasish Panda, on the other hand is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Finance Secretary in February 2020.

