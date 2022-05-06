MCA seeks disclosure on investments from border countries

The government had in 2020 made all FDI from border countries subject to prior government approval through the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Amendment Rules. The latest amendments by the corporate affairs ministry align the rules under the Companies Act with the FDI norms and make it the obligation of the receiving entity to specify whether any investment sought is from a border country or not. The receiving entity also has to specify in its applications whether the proposed share allotment requires approval under foreign exchange management rules and if needed, whether it has been enclosed. The move fine-tunes the investment approval mechanism.