The ministry of corporate affairs will remove over 38,000 companies from official records for not meeting the statutory filing obligations, to keep up the pressure on the corporate sector so that they do not default on filing their annual returns.

In November and December the ministry had removed 25,600 and 10,400 companies from the records, respectively, for defaulting on filing annual returns for two consecutive years. The moves are art of a major clean up drive. So far this fiscal year, 71,390 firms have been removed from the records, showed data available with the ministry. Many of the companies do not have any economic activity due to various reasons, including financial stress, and entities having acquired the dormant status are not removed from records.

Removal of defunct companies is part of a major clean up drive that the ministry is carrying out, to reduce the burden on the regulatory and filing system. This, along with the ongoing major upgrade of the statutory filing system, is likely to make corporate disclosures and reporting more manageable and readily accessible for analysis, the ministry said. The revamped company filing system enables the government to detect governance-related trends in the industry for policy making. The ministry earlier introduced schemes for both companies as well as limited liability companies to make good their past defaults. The ‘fresh start scheme’ of 2020 allowed businesses to rectify any filing related defaults regardless of the duration of the default in order to make a fresh start as a fully compliant company.

Of the over 2.4 mn companies incorporated in India so far, only 1.5 mn are active, indicating that about two in five did not survive the adverse economic conditions. In spite of removing companies in large numbers, the total number of active companies have risen to 1.5 mn by end of December, up from 1.45 mn in April.