MCA set to delist 38k companies for default in filings
Of the over 2.4 mn companies incorporated in India so far, only 1.5 mn are active, indicating that about two in five did not survive the adverse economic conditions.
The ministry of corporate affairs will remove over 38,000 companies from official records for not meeting the statutory filing obligations, to keep up the pressure on the corporate sector so that they do not default on filing their annual returns.
