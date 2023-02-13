MCA set to delist 38k companies for default in filings

Removal of defunct companies is part of a major clean up drive that the ministry is carrying out, to reduce the burden on the regulatory and filing system. This, along with the ongoing major upgrade of the statutory filing system, is likely to make corporate disclosures and reporting more manageable and readily accessible for analysis, the ministry said. The revamped company filing system enables the government to detect governance-related trends in the industry for policy making. The ministry earlier introduced schemes for both companies as well as limited liability companies to make good their past defaults. The ‘fresh start scheme’ of 2020 allowed businesses to rectify any filing related defaults regardless of the duration of the default in order to make a fresh start as a fully compliant company.

