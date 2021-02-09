MCA sets up system to help biz in legal tangles

The corporate affairs ministry has begun a drive to provide relief to businesses facing compoundable offences and reduce the burden on company law tribunals, a government official said.

The ministry’s field officials have begun approaching National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches to refer cases that could be handled by the ministry’s regional directors (RDs).

The RDs are authorized to handle petitions from businesses to make good procedural and technical lapses where the fine could be upto ₹25 lakh. The cases referred to RDs from tribunals will be quickly disposed of, sparing the company of the rigours of litigation and enabling them to focus on their operations.

The move is expected to complement the decriminalization of many procedural lapses into compoundable offences—achieved in two amendments to the Companies Act in the last two years—aimed at de-clogging NCLT benches. Compounding refers to a company paying a fine for offences where there is no intent to do wrong or harm the public interest.

“Going forward, the steady flow of cases into tribunals will be down to a trickle," the official quoted above said.

In 2018, the government empowered the ministry’s in-house system of RDs to handle compoundable offences where the fine is up to ₹25 lakh, up from the previous threshold of ₹5 lakh.

Prior to the decriminalization of procedural lapses, only 18 offences used to be under the ministry’s internal adjudication mechanism. Now, it has gone up to about 60, which make up the bulk of company law violations. “Our intent is to improve ease of doing business and ease of living for law-abiding citizens," said the official.

As of June 2018, about 40,000 cases were pending in various courts, of which 39,000 were compoundable and only 1,000 were non-compoundable ones, which were of more serious nature involving public interest and mala fide intentions. Now, with RDs being empowered to handle compoundable offences with fines upto ₹25 lakh, about 90% of all the compoundable offences can be dealt administratively rather than by tribunals.

The in-house adjudication is set to get a further boost when the ministry starts e-adjudication by October which will make rectifying minor lapses under the Companies Act entirely an electronic process.

All submissions are to be made electronically and orders will also be generated electronically. “It is going to be a quantum shift in which violations of company law will be dealt with in years to come," said a second official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move is somewhat similar to the Income Tax department’s faceless assessment scheme where tax assessments are made entirely on electronic mode without any physical interface.

