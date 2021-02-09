MCA sets up system to help biz in legal tangles

As of June 2018, about 40,000 cases were pending in various courts, of which 39,000 were compoundable and only 1,000 were non-compoundable ones, which were of more serious nature involving public interest and mala fide intentions. Now, with RDs being empowered to handle compoundable offences with fines upto ₹25 lakh, about 90% of all the compoundable offences can be dealt administratively rather than by tribunals.