MCA to hire private entities to analyse database for insight

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The move signals the government’s efforts to stay a step ahead and to be proactive in detecting and tackling worrying corporate practices before they hurt stakeholders and the economy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has invited bids from private entities to analyse its database to throw light on corporate behaviour in key areas such as extent of leverage and whether funds raised from the public have been used for the stated purpose.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has invited bids from private entities to analyse its database to throw light on corporate behaviour in key areas such as extent of leverage and whether funds raised from the public have been used for the stated purpose.
The idea is to find insights that will be used for policymaking, MCA said in its request for proposals. The move signals the government’s efforts to stay a step ahead and to be proactive in detecting and tackling worrying corporate practices before they hurt stakeholders and the economy.
The idea is to find insights that will be used for policymaking, MCA said in its request for proposals. The move signals the government’s efforts to stay a step ahead and to be proactive in detecting and tackling worrying corporate practices before they hurt stakeholders and the economy.
The ministry said the project’s objective is to extract knowledge from the extensive data available with it. “This will eventually enable policy formulation and facilitate decision-making in a market-driven economy in areas related, inter alia, to corporate growth and functioning in the overall macroeconomic perspective," the ministry said. It also wants researchers to disclose how they will use data to answer the research questions, to make generalizations and to defend assertions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry said the project’s objective is to extract knowledge from the extensive data available with it. “This will eventually enable policy formulation and facilitate decision-making in a market-driven economy in areas related, inter alia, to corporate growth and functioning in the overall macroeconomic perspective," the ministry said. It also wants researchers to disclose how they will use data to answer the research questions, to make generalizations and to defend assertions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The key research areas suggested by the ministry include corporate debt structure and leveraging, corporate frauds and early warning system, analysis of utilization of funds mobilized by businesses through public offers and issues related to the emergence of producer companies in the country. Also, performance of businesses, their contribution to the economy, investment, revenue and profitability are among subjects the ministry is keen to study.
The key research areas suggested by the ministry include corporate debt structure and leveraging, corporate frauds and early warning system, analysis of utilization of funds mobilized by businesses through public offers and issues related to the emergence of producer companies in the country. Also, performance of businesses, their contribution to the economy, investment, revenue and profitability are among subjects the ministry is keen to study.
It also wants researchers to dive deep into the shadow banking sector, which has gone through severe financial stress in the recent past. The interim finance needed by entities going through bankruptcy resolution, concerns about approval of corporate bankruptcy resolution plans by tribunals, insolvency resolution in real estate sector, and competition-related issues in the concession agreements signed with various entities for projects as well as group and cross-border insolvency are the focus areas of the research.
It also wants researchers to dive deep into the shadow banking sector, which has gone through severe financial stress in the recent past. The interim finance needed by entities going through bankruptcy resolution, concerns about approval of corporate bankruptcy resolution plans by tribunals, insolvency resolution in real estate sector, and competition-related issues in the concession agreements signed with various entities for projects as well as group and cross-border insolvency are the focus areas of the research.
The ministry is going for detailed analysis of its database in the context of worrying trends in the industry, including payment defaults by large non-bank lenders, leading to their insolvency. Getting early warnings from extensive data analysis will help the ministry in effective policing and in prescribing policies to deal with governance issues.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry is going for detailed analysis of its database in the context of worrying trends in the industry, including payment defaults by large non-bank lenders, leading to their insolvency. Getting early warnings from extensive data analysis will help the ministry in effective policing and in prescribing policies to deal with governance issues.