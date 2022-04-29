MCA to hire private players to dig deep into its data for policy making

The ministry is going for detailed analysis of its database in the context of worrying trends in the industry including payment defaults by large non-bank lenders leading to their insolvency, auditors quitting their assignments, independent directors leaving companies citing governance lapses and the shock suffered by the industry during the pandemic, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises. Getting early warnings from extensive data analysis will help the ministry in effective policing and in prescribing policies to deal with governance issues. It will not only cut the lag in regulatory response, but also help in pre-empting irregularities in corporate behaviour.