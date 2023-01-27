MCA to roll out e-adjudication before March-end1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:09 PM IST
The e-adjudication facility will be available for compoundable offences and will help in preventing litigation reaching the NCLT, which already has a high load of cases.
NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs will roll out the facility for e-adjudication of company law violations entirely in the virtual mode before the end of this financial year, the ministry said.
