MCA to roll out e-adjudication before March-end

It said the ongoing process of revamping the corporate filing system will also be completed by end of March as it is being done in phases. The ministry said key features of the revamped MCA21 portal, such as e-adjudication, e-consultation and compliance management are proposed to be launched within this financial year. The ministry said it is also setting up a new national centre—the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit—to act as a single window facility for companies that wish to voluntarily exit from business.The e-adjudication facility will be available for compoundable offences and will help in preventing litigation reaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which already has a high load of cases. E-adjudication is also expected to improve the ease of doing business.