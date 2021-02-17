MCA to rope in private agencies to mine data for effective policing

One trigger for the research is the failure of the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. that forced the government to replace its board of directors with a state-appointed one in 2018. It has also led to adding a provision in the Companies Act to mandate unlisted entities to prepare financial statements more frequently than once in a year. The government is yet to give finer details about the size of unlisted companies to be covered under this. “We are consulting other ministries and the capital market regulator on this," said a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

