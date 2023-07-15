MCA to withdraw over 7,300 prosecutions pending before courts1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 12:09 AM IST
This would lead to a significant reduction of 22% in ongoing prosecutions being pursued by the Central Government.
New Delhi: To improve ease of doing business, the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has introduced a special drive to withdraw 7,388 prosecution proceedings pending before various courts, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
