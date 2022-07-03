Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  M-cap of 3 of top-10 valued firms eroded by 73,630 cr; RIL biggest loser

Last week, the Sensex climbed 179.95 points or 0.34%, while the Nifty gained 52.80 points or 0.33%
1 min read . 11:03 AM ISTPTI

  • The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined by 62,100.95 crore to reach 16,29,684.50 crore
  • The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed 11,200.38 crore to 4,16,690.11 crore

The combined market valuation of three of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by 73,630.56 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

While HUL and ICICI Bank were the other laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

However, the combined gain of the seven firms at 49,441.05 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the three companies.

Last week, the Sensex climbed 179.95 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty gained 52.80 points or 0.33 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined by 62,100.95 crore to reach 16,29,684.50 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation fell by 6,654.2 crore to 4,89,700.16 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped 4,875.41 crore to 5,36,364.69 crore.

Among the gainers, the market valuation of Infosys jumped 15,172.88 crore to 6,21,907.38 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed 11,200.38 crore to 4,16,690.11 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went up by 9,519.12 crore to 4,28,044.22 crore and that of TCS advanced 8,489 crore to stand at 12,13,396.32 crore.

HDFC added 3,924.46 crore to its valuation to reach 4,01,114.96 crore.

The m-cap of Bharti Airtel gained 1,043.49 crore to 3,69,833.12 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by 91.72 crore to 7,51,892.03 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained its top slot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.