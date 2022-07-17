Meanwhile, just last week, Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest gainer. While the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 1,573.91 points or 2.97% last week and from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only laggards. The market capitalisation of TCS had declined by ₹18,770.93 crore to ₹11,94,625.39 crore and the country's largest software exporter TCS last week reported a 5.2% rise in June quarter net profit to ₹9,478 crore. The results were declared post market hours.

