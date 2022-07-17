TCS took the biggest hit as its market valuation tumbled ₹99,270.07 crore to reach ₹10,95,355.32 crore, even as shares of TCS dropped last week after the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations
The combined market capitalisation six of the 10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹1,68,260.37 crore from valuation last week, primarily dragged down by IT major TCS on the back of overall weak trend in the equity market.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell 721.06 points or 1.32 per cent last week. From the laggards, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the biggest hit as its market valuation tumbled ₹99,270.07 crore to reach ₹10,95,355.32 crore, even as shares of TCS dropped last week after the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.
Additionally, another IT major Infosys suffered an erosion of ₹35,133.64 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,01,900.14 crore. While HDFC Bank's market valuation fell by ₹18,172.43 crore to ₹7,57,659.72 crore, valuations for State Bank of India (SBI) declined by ₹8,433.76 crore to ₹4,27,488.90 crore.
The market capitalisation of HDFC dipped by ₹4,091.62 crore to reach ₹4,02,121.99 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by ₹3,158.85 crore to ₹5,22,498.11 crore. In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped ₹17,128.52 crore to ₹6,03,551.26 crore.
Reliance Industries added ₹6,801.72 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹16,24,681.08 crore. ITC's m-cap climbed ₹1,318.81 crore to ₹3,62,327.81 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went higher by ₹316.25 crore to ₹4,48,157.71 crore.
Meanwhile, just last week, Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest gainer. While the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 1,573.91 points or 2.97% last week and from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only laggards. The market capitalisation of TCS had declined by ₹18,770.93 crore to ₹11,94,625.39 crore and the country's largest software exporter TCS last week reported a 5.2% rise in June quarter net profit to ₹9,478 crore. The results were declared post market hours.
These are the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and ITC.