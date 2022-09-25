Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Mcap of 7 of top most valued firms falls by 1.34 lakh cr

Mcap of 7 of top most valued firms falls by 1.34 lakh cr

Seven of the 10 most valued firms have lost 1,34,139.14 last week collectively. (iStock)
1 min read . 10:49 AM ISTLivemint

Seven of the 10 most valued firms have lost 1,34,139.14 last week collectively, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. The Sensex lost 741.87 points or 1.26% last week amid an overall weak trend in equities.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Among these top 10 firms, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Bajaj Finance, ITC, and others are the companies that suffered erosion in their market valuation, according to the news agency PTI.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by 40,558.31 crore to reach 16,50,307.10 crore, while HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) declined by 25,544.89 crore to 8,05,694.57 crore. The mcap of Infosys fell by 5,848.78 crore to stand at 5,74,463.54 crore.

Adani Transmission eroded by 24,630.08 crore to 4,31,662.20 crore, and the valuation of ICICI Bank fell by 18,147.49 crore to 6,14,962.99 crore. The State Bank of India's mcap diminished by 9,950.94 crore to 4,91,255.25 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped 9,458.65 crore to 10,91,421.84 crore.

In addition to this, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added 35,467.08 crore, taking its valuation to 6,29,525.99 crore. ITC's valuation jumped 20,381.61 crore to 4,29,198.61 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed 13,128.73 crore to 4,54,477.56 crore.

However, Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of the most valued Indian firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Adani Transmission and ITC.

(With PTI inputs)

