Mcap of 7 of top most valued firms falls by 1.34 lakh cr

Seven of the 10 most valued firms have lost ₹1,34,139.14 last week collectively, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. The Sensex lost 741.87 points or 1.26% last week amid an overall weak trend in equities.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Seven of the 10 most valued firms have lost ₹1,34,139.14 last week collectively, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. The Sensex lost 741.87 points or 1.26% last week amid an overall weak trend in equities.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Seven of the 10 most valued firms have lost ₹1,34,139.14 last week collectively, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. The Sensex lost 741.87 points or 1.26% last week amid an overall weak trend in equities.
Among these top 10 firms, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Bajaj Finance, ITC, and others are the companies that suffered erosion in their market valuation, according to the news agency PTI.
Among these top 10 firms, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Bajaj Finance, ITC, and others are the companies that suffered erosion in their market valuation, according to the news agency PTI.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by ₹40,558.31 crore to reach ₹16,50,307.10 crore, while HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) declined by ₹25,544.89 crore to ₹8,05,694.57 crore. The mcap of Infosys fell by ₹5,848.78 crore to stand at ₹5,74,463.54 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by ₹40,558.31 crore to reach ₹16,50,307.10 crore, while HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) declined by ₹25,544.89 crore to ₹8,05,694.57 crore. The mcap of Infosys fell by ₹5,848.78 crore to stand at ₹5,74,463.54 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adani Transmission eroded by ₹24,630.08 crore to ₹4,31,662.20 crore, and the valuation of ICICI Bank fell by ₹18,147.49 crore to ₹6,14,962.99 crore. The State Bank of India's mcap diminished by ₹9,950.94 crore to ₹4,91,255.25 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped ₹9,458.65 crore to ₹10,91,421.84 crore.
Adani Transmission eroded by ₹24,630.08 crore to ₹4,31,662.20 crore, and the valuation of ICICI Bank fell by ₹18,147.49 crore to ₹6,14,962.99 crore. The State Bank of India's mcap diminished by ₹9,950.94 crore to ₹4,91,255.25 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped ₹9,458.65 crore to ₹10,91,421.84 crore.
In addition to this, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added ₹35,467.08 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,29,525.99 crore. ITC's valuation jumped ₹20,381.61 crore to ₹4,29,198.61 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹13,128.73 crore to ₹4,54,477.56 crore.
In addition to this, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added ₹35,467.08 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,29,525.99 crore. ITC's valuation jumped ₹20,381.61 crore to ₹4,29,198.61 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹13,128.73 crore to ₹4,54,477.56 crore.
However, Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of the most valued Indian firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Adani Transmission and ITC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of the most valued Indian firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Adani Transmission and ITC.