Mcap of 7 of top most valued firms falls by 1.34 lakh cr

Adani Transmission eroded by ₹24,630.08 crore to ₹4,31,662.20 crore, and the valuation of ICICI Bank fell by ₹18,147.49 crore to ₹6,14,962.99 crore. The State Bank of India's mcap diminished by ₹9,950.94 crore to ₹4,91,255.25 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped ₹9,458.65 crore to ₹10,91,421.84 crore.