Eight of the top 10 valued companies together suffered an erosion of ₹1,80,534.34 crore in their market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards.

From the top 10 list, only Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerged as gainers.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark plunged 1,282.89 points, or 2.13 per cent. Market benchmarks faced losses for the fourth straight session on Friday.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services declined ₹52,526.53 crore to reach ₹13,79,487.23 crore.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled ₹41,782.4 crore to ₹7,06,249.77 crore. HDFC's valuation tanked ₹22,643.11 crore to ₹4,90,430.74 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged ₹21,095.77 crore to ₹4,79,985.13 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance eroded by ₹16,438.9 crore to ₹4,54,026.68 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped ₹10,410.41 crore to ₹8,76,329.45 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited declined by ₹9,222.14 crore to ₹6,34,977.04 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by ₹6,415.08 crore to ₹3,95,563.67 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited added ₹25,294.38 crore taking its valuation to ₹15,99,346.41 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹9,773.33 crore to ₹4,03,169.33 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited remained the most valued company followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank Of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

