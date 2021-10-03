Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Mcap of eight of top 10 valued companies tumble over 1.80 lakh crore

Mcap of eight of top 10 valued companies tumble over 1.80 lakh crore

Indian stock market index Sensex was up around 300 points
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST PTI

From the top 10 list, only Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerged as gainers.

Eight of the top 10 valued companies together suffered an erosion of 1,80,534.34 crore in their market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark plunged 1,282.89 points, or 2.13 per cent. Market benchmarks faced losses for the fourth straight session on Friday.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services declined 52,526.53 crore to reach 13,79,487.23 crore.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled 41,782.4 crore to 7,06,249.77 crore. HDFC's valuation tanked 22,643.11 crore to 4,90,430.74 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged 21,095.77 crore to 4,79,985.13 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance eroded by 16,438.9 crore to 4,54,026.68 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped 10,410.41 crore to 8,76,329.45 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited declined by 9,222.14 crore to 6,34,977.04 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by 6,415.08 crore to 3,95,563.67 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited added 25,294.38 crore taking its valuation to 15,99,346.41 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped 9,773.33 crore to 4,03,169.33 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited remained the most valued company followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank Of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

