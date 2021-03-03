The AAP won four out of five wards and the Congress one in the municipal polls in Delhi, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The BJP, which had held one of these wards, failed to open its account in the bypolls.

More than 50 per cent of voters cast their votes in the municipal corporation bypolls in the five wards on Sunday.

Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan by 10,642 votes in Chauhan Bangar ward.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet congratulated the party workers for the victory and said people were saddened by BJP rule and would bring in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's politics of honesty and work in the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls next year.

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate after party's Sunita Mishra was declared the winner from Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North)



Sweets being distributed at AAP office where party leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is present pic.twitter.com/YPRbayOGim — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021





Chauhan Bangar ward goes to Congress. Congress has won Chauhan Bangar by 10,642 votes.

AAP wins Kalyanpuri, Rohini and Shalimar Bagh wards.

The AAP is heading for victory in four wards and the Congress in one in the municipal bypolls in Delhi, showed trends of counting on Wednesday morning.

As per the trends at 9:45 am, AAP is leading by 6,227 votes in Kalyanpuri ward (after 7 rounds), by 3,791 votes in Trilokpuri ward (after 6 rounds), by 1,759 votes in Shalimar Bagh North ward (after 6 rounds) and by 2,157 votes in Rohini C ward (after 8 rounds)Congress is leading by 8,323 votes in Chauhan Bangar ward after 7 rounds of counting.

Polling was conducted at 327 polling stations while adhering to COVID-19 protocols and 26 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP and other parties were in the fray.

