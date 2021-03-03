Delhi MCD by-polls: AAP wins four out of 5 wards, Congress gets one

Delhi MCD by-polls: AAP wins four out of 5 wards, Congress gets one1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
The Counting of votes is underway amid heavy security provided by Delhi police at the counting centers.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Counting of votes is underway amid heavy security provided by Delhi police at the counting centers.
The AAP won four out of five wards and the Congress one in the municipal polls in Delhi, results of which were announced on Wednesday.
The AAP won four out of five wards and the Congress one in the municipal polls in Delhi, results of which were announced on Wednesday.
The BJP, which had held one of these wards, failed to open its account in the bypolls.
The BJP, which had held one of these wards, failed to open its account in the bypolls.
More than 50 per cent of voters cast their votes in the municipal corporation bypolls in the five wards on Sunday.
Delhi MCD by-polls: Live updates
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.