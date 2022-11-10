MCD elections 2022: BJP releases its manifesto2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 03:30 PM IST
BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta along with the party MP Manoj Tiwari released the BJP manifesto for the upcoming MCD polls on Thursday
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Thursday in the presence of BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.