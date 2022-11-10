The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Thursday in the presence of BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta & party MP Manoj Tiwari launch the party's manifesto for the upcoming #MCDElections pic.twitter.com/PWIk1uW41a — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

BJP National President JP Nadda formed a 20-member election committee for the MCD polls on Wednesday. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta will head the committee.

The committee members include Adesh Gupta, Meenakshi Lekhi, Dushyant Gautam, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Vijay Goel, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Harsh Malhotra, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Yogita Singh. Baijayant Panda, and Alka Gurjar would be special invitees to the committee.

The announcement of the BJP manifesto comes on a day when AAP was slated to announce its 10 "guarantees" for the municipal polls.

Delhi deputy chief minister and close Kejriwal aide Manish Sisodia while informing about the release of 10 guarantees had said, "Arvind Kejriwal will launch AAP's highly successful 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee' campaign for MCD elections tomorrow. The people of Delhi are actively seeking such a government in MCD that can rid them of BJP's maladministration, corruption, garbage mountains and mismanagement. BJP has completely wrecked the MCD from inside, they’ve ruined Delhi, spread garbage all over, every gully-mohalla and park is full of garbage. Traders are being harassed and exploited by the BJP. The common man can't even build his home unless he pays up to BJP’s mafias,"

Delhi State Election commission announced the dates for MCD elections on Friday. The elections for 250-ward MCD will be held on December 4 with the counting of votes to be held on December 7.

Ever since the announcement, both BJP and the ruling Aam Admi Party(AAP) have exuberated confidence about emerging victorious in the upcoming elections.

This will be the first time that civic elections will be held in Delhi after the delimitation exercise.

In the 2017 MCD elections, out of the 270 wards BJP had won in 181 wards, Congress in 27 and AAP in 48 wards.