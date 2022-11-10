MCD elections 2022: BJP releases its manifesto

Delhi deputy chief minister and close Kejriwal aide Manish Sisodia while informing about the release of 10 guarantees had said, "Arvind Kejriwal will launch AAP's highly successful 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee' campaign for MCD elections tomorrow. The people of Delhi are actively seeking such a government in MCD that can rid them of BJP's maladministration, corruption, garbage mountains and mismanagement. BJP has completely wrecked the MCD from inside, they’ve ruined Delhi, spread garbage all over, every gully-mohalla and park is full of garbage. Traders are being harassed and exploited by the BJP. The common man can't even build his home unless he pays up to BJP’s mafias,"