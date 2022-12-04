MCD elections 2022: North West district residents boycott polls. Here's why

Residents of Katewara village wanted to bring attention to the issues in their area, i.e. lack of basic amenities like proper roads, and drainage system
The people of Katewara village in North West district of Delhi have decided to boycott MCD elections as they wanted to point out the issues in their area, i.e. lack of basic amenities like proper roads, and drainage system.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The people of Katewara village in North West district of Delhi have decided to boycott MCD elections as they wanted to point out the issues in their area, i.e. lack of basic amenities like proper roads, and drainage system.
Till the time the authorities don't hear our grievances, we won't vote, villagers told news agency ANI.
Till the time the authorities don't hear our grievances, we won't vote, villagers told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, at least 30% voter turnout was recorded till 2.30 pm in the high-stakes election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, at least 30% voter turnout was recorded till 2.30 pm in the high-stakes election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While the turnout at 12.30 pm was 18%, the polling picked pace as the day progressed and will continue till 5.30 pm.
While the turnout at 12.30 pm was 18%, the polling picked pace as the day progressed and will continue till 5.30 pm.
The counting of votes will take place on December 7.
The counting of votes will take place on December 7.
"The polling till 2 pm is around 30 per cent for all 250 wards in Delhi. The process is going on smoothly in all the wards. No untoward incident has been reported so far," a senior official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The polling till 2 pm is around 30 per cent for all 250 wards in Delhi. The process is going on smoothly in all the wards. No untoward incident has been reported so far," a senior official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There are 1,349 candidates in fray and over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.
There are 1,349 candidates in fray and over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.
According to data shared by SEC officials, Delhi has 1,45,05,358 voters, of which 78,93,418 are men, 66,10,879 women and 1,061 are transgender people.