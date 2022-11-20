The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold 14 roadshows across the national capital today, Sunday, for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections that are scheduled to take place on December 4, according to the news agency ANI.

Each of these 14 roadshows will be led by 14 senior leaders of the saffron party in 14 different districts of Delhi today.

These 14 leaders include BJP president JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupender Chaudhary and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Further, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Meenakashi Lekhi, Jitender Singh, Hardeep Puri, and Gajender Singh Shekhawat will also lead these roadshows, ANI reported.

In addition to these leaders, other MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, and Dinesh Lal Yadav will also participate in Sunday's roadshow for the MCD polls.

BJP sources informed that these roadshows will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm today. The saffron party is focusing on the region-wise dedicated leaders to gain more and more votes.

The elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. A total of 42 counting centres will be set up across Delhi for the MCD elections.

There are 250 valid candidates each from BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per information, three nominations of Congress were canceled in MCD elections, hence, the grand old party will now contest only 247 seats.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)