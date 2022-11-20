MCD elections: BJP to hold 14 roadshows in 14 districts today2 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 07:00 AM IST
MCD elections: Each of these 14 roadshows will be led by 14 senior leaders of the saffron party in 14 different districts of Delhi today.
The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold 14 roadshows across the national capital today, Sunday, for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections that are scheduled to take place on December 4, according to the news agency ANI.